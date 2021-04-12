Park City police respond to reports of homeless people

The Park City Police Department last week logged at least three cases involving the possibility of homelessness, an issue that only occasionally is reported to the police.

Public police logs did not offer details. The cases included:

• on Saturday, April 10 at 4:26 p.m., a man was reported to be sleeping in a dugout at City Park. The police classified the case as a welfare check.

• on Wednesday, April 7 at 3:29 p.m., the police were told of a homeless man who was seen at a business. A person at the business apparently approached the police inquiring whether there were any outreach programs to assist the man. Public police logs did not provide details about the location of the business.

• on Wednesday, April 7 at 7:04 a.m., the police were told of two men seen sleeping at the Old Town transit center.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the people are known to the department and the cases are not believed to signal an increase in homelessness in Park City.