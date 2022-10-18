Park City police respond to yelling, noisy people in hot tub, drumming

Police-blotter-image-5

The Park City Police Department in the middle of October received a series of complaints about noisy people, parties, suspected intoxication and other cases that tend to increase at times when the community is busy.

There were crowds in the city last weekend and at other points during the week, likely accounting for the cases. Some of the cases are typically logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

The recent reports included:

• on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 12:32 a.m., the police were told of “lots of yelling” on Prospector Avenue. There was not a fight, though, the police said.

• on Oct. 16 at 12:09 a.m., the police were called to a Main Street location, apparently a restaurant or nightclub, to assist with removing someone. The police said the case involved suspected disorderly conduct.

• on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:57 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

• on Oct. 15 at 12:26 a.m., a party was reported on Park Avenue. The people were loud and the person who contacted the police “would like them to be quiet.”

• on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:37 p.m., the police were told of noise in the hot tub area of a location along Lowell Avenue. The people were “just being very loud,” the police were told.

• on Oct. 14 at 10:41 p.m., four or five people were reported to be talking loud in a hot tub on Empire Avenue. The person who contacted the police said there are similar episodes “every single weekend,” the police said.

• on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11:24 p.m., the police were told of neighbors, described as loud, on Woodside Avenue. They were in the middle of the road and were engaged in “loud conversation” for an hour, the police were told.

• on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10:08 p.m., neighbors were reported to be playing drums on Calumet Circle. On Monday, Oct. 10 at 10:55 a.m., the police received a similar call from the same street. The police in the earlier call were told the neighbors were “playing drums late at night every night and during regular hours of the day.”