Park City police say deer, hit by driver on S.R. 224, needed to be destroyed

The Park City Police Department since late November received several reports of injured deer on or close to roads, pointing to the likelihood of collisions with vehicles and, in one case, a confirmed accident.

The Police Department regularly receives wildlife reports, and collisions between drivers and deer are common.

The confirmed collision was reported on Monday, Nov. 29 at 9:29 a.m. The police were told a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224. The animal’s injuries required it be destroyed, the police said.

On Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:40 p.m., meanwhile, the police were told of an injured deer on Marsac Avenue south of the runaway-truck ramp. The animal was in a ditch, the person who contacted the department said. Public police logs did not provide details about the injuries.

The day before, on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:19 p.m., a deer was reported to be in the road in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details about the deer, including whether the report involved a living animal or a carcass. The police said the deer created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, Dec. 3 at 10:29 p.m., a herd of deer, described as large, was seen just off Kearns Boulevard close to the intersection with Park Avenue.

There is concern in the fall and winter each year about the possibility of increasing numbers of collisions between drivers and animals as daylight shortens and snow at higher elevations brings the wildlife into the lower elevations where traffic is heavier.

The police in early December also were told of a moose sighting on a sidewalk in the area of the Park City Golf Club course. The animal was toward the S.R. 224 side of the course, the police were told. An officer was unable to find the moose when responding to the report, logged on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 6:56 a.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:04 a.m., the police were told of four cows that were seen walking along Richardson Flat Road. The livestock was reported to be toward U.S. 40, the police were told.