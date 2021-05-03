Park City police stop drivers for variety of offenses, including a U-turn on Main Street

The Park City Police Department last week pulled over drivers for a variety of offenses and received a series of complaints about other traffic issues, some of them unusual in a community where traffic problems are a chief concern of Parkites and the police.

The Police Department regularly conducts traffic patrols, but some of the cases last week appeared to have been the result of an officer incidentally being at the location at the time.

In one of the cases, the Police Department was told of people described as “young men,” driving on Main Street in a vehicle or vehicles with what were said to be “really loud mufflers.” The police received the report at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. The person who contacted the department told the police the sound could have been louder than what is allowed under City Hall noise rules. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

In another of the cases, on April 29 at 4:12 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 5th Street after watching the vehicle make a U-turn into traffic on Main Street. The driver made the U-turn directly in front of the officer’s vehicle, the police said.

Some of the other cases included:

• on Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver in the area of Marsac Avenue and Ontario Avenue after watching the driver stop well into an intersection. The police said the driver was in the intersection “by nearly the length of his car.”

• on Thursday, April 29 in the 6 p.m. hour, the police stopped several drivers for stop sign violations in Old Town. The stops occurred in locations like the intersection of Park Avenue and 7th Street and the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue.

• on Wednesday, April 28 at 5:23 p.m., the police pulled over several drivers in the area of Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive for stop sign violations. The police said warnings were issued for “rolling stops” that were not egregious violations.

• on Tuesday, April 27 at 12:19 a.m., a police officer pulled over a driver after watching the vehicle drive into the Old Town transit center.

• on Monday, April 26 at 3:43 p.m., a traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. One of the vehicles was a Jeep while the other was a sport utility vehicle, according to the police. The airbags were triggered in at least one of the vehicles, the police said. The accident resulted in unspecified injuries.

• on April 26 at 1:57 p.m., a bus hit a mailbox on Lucky John Drive. Nobody was injured, the police said.