Park City police told of a bear close to entryway road

The Park City Police Department in late May received a report of a bear sighting toward one of the city’s entryways and, separately, was told of someone seeing a bobcat with its prey in a neighborhood in early June.

The police regularly receive calls about wildlife sightings but the two recent cases are both unusual. Bear sightings in Park City are extremely rare while bobcats and their prey are also hardly ever reported to the police.

The report regarding the bear was logged at a little bit before 8:30 p.m. on May 29 on eastbound U.S. 40. The police were told the animal was seen running across the highway toward Park City. Public police logs did not offer details.

The Police Department later said the person who contacted the agency was in a vehicle and saw the bear while passing the animal. The sighting was in the area of Quinn’s Junction, close to the interchange of U.S. 40 and S.R. 248, the police said.

The police said no other reports of the bear were filed and officers were not able to find the animal.

Black bears are the only species of bears in the state, according to Wild Aware Utah. The organization says there are thousands of them in the state.

On June 3 at a little bit after 6 a.m., meanwhile, the police received a report of a bobcat near the side of a house somewhere along Meadows Drive. The person who contacted the police described the bobcat as “large” and said it was “with a kill.” Public police logs did not provide details about the prey animal.

Meadows Drive is a densely developed street that runs along the perimeter of Park Meadows. It is close to vast tracts of open space.

Bobcat sightings are uncommon in the city, and the report of one with prey makes the June 3 case even more notable.

The Police Department more regularly is told of deer, elk and moose sightings.

There were several other reports of wildlife sightings recently. In one of the cases, at 8:23 p.m. on June 2, two moose were reported to be on the side of Kearns Boulevard. It appeared the animals were preparing to cross the busy road, the police were told. In another case, at a little after 6 a.m. on May 31, elk were reported to be attempting to cross S.R. 224. A police officer who responded apparently did not see any of the elk.