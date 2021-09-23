Park City police told of a bow hunter on PCMR land

The Park City Police Department in mid-September received two reports of possible hunter sightings on land at Park City Mountain Resort, a scenario that has long been seen as potentially dangerous with recreation lovers also using the acreage.

Both of the reports were logged on Sept. 16.

At a little bit before 8 a.m., the police were informed of a bow hunter toward the midmountain area of PCMR. The person who contacted the police indicated the person with the bow was in the area of the Motherlode Express lift. The lift climbs a mountainside toward the edge of the Park City side of the resort.

Later that day, at 7:13 p.m., someone told the police they may have seen a hunter in the area of the Claimjumper ski run. That location is toward the same area of the resort as the report that morning. Public police logs did not provide details about a weapon.

The general archery deer-hunting season in Utah ended on Sept. 17.

A PCMR spokesperson did not have details about the cases. The spokesperson said hunting is prohibited on resort land.

The Police Department has long received complaints about hunter sightings in areas across much of Park City with deer and elk being plentiful in the community and in the mountains surrounding the city. Round Valley is another location where sightings occur.

There are long-running concerns about hunters on lands in the Park City area that are heavily used for recreation. Places like PCMR and Round Valley are popular with hikers and bicyclists, and there is worry a hunter could mistake someone for an animal.