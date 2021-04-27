Park City police told of a distressed raccoon, but person concerned about shooting the animal

The Park City Police Department last week received a report about a raccoon in a Prospector yard that caught the attention of someone.

The police logged the report at 10:52 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, on Annie Oakley Drive, a heavily populated street. The police were told the animal was seen in a front yard and it was “in distress.” The police were told the animal needed to be destroyed, but the person who contacted the agency was “concerned about shooting it themselves,” police logs said.

The logs did not provide details about what spurred the person to tell the police the animal was distressed and should be destroyed. The agency, though, said neither Summit County Animal Control nor state wildlife officials would apparently assist with the case.

Details about the outcome of the case were not immediately available.

The Police Department only occasionally receives reports of issues involving raccoons.

Officers sometimes are called to destroy larger animals like deer. In those cases, the animal has oftentimes been badly injured in a collision with a vehicle and needs to be put down based on the injuries from the accident.

The Police Department received several other recent wildlife-related reports that were more typical for the agency.

On Sunday, April 25 at 8:36 p.m., elk were seen attempting to cross S.R. 224. On Thursday, April 22 at 8:59 p.m., a moose and a calf were seen in the road near Main Street and Park Avenue.