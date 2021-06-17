Park City police told of a gosling with fishing line around leg

The Park City Police Department recently received a report of a young goose seen in lower Deer Valley with fishing line around a leg, an unusual sort of wildlife-related call for the agency.

The police were called to Deer Valley Loop at 8:32 p.m. on June 11 about the gosling. The police were told the fishing line made it hard for the bird to move. The mother goose “would not let people” approach the gosling, the police were told.

Dispatchers contacted the state Division of Wildlife Resources. Information about the case from the division was not immediately available.

There are bodies of water in the area of the report, and people are occasionally seen fishing, but it was not clear where the gosling would have encountered the fishing line that was around the leg.

The Police Department rarely is called about birds even as the agency regularly receives reports of other wildlife.

Scott Root, a Division of Wildlife Resources conservation outreach manager, said the circumstances of the case in lower Deer Valley are uncommon. He said, though, fishing line “can indeed cause problems” for waterfowl, describing that line can wrap around a bird’s neck or legs.

“Sometimes it just can’t get it off by itself,” he said.

Root suggested someone clean up fishing line if they come across some left over.

Some of the other wildlife-related cases reported recently include:

• on Friday, June 11 at 2:10 a.m., a raccoon was reported to be in the road at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The police said the animal created a traffic hazard. It was not clear from public police logs whether it was a live animal or a carcass.

• on Wednesday, June 9 at 11:04 p.m., the police received a report of a deer in the road along the S.R. 248 entryway. The animal needed to be destroyed, the police said. Public police logs did not provide details about the injuries that led to the assessment. The police indicated the animal created a traffic hazard.

• on Monday, June 7 at 9:34 a.m., a moose was seen in the road on S.R. 224. The animal was gone by the time the police arrived.