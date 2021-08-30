Park City police told of a loud TV, other noise issues
The Park City Police Department last weekend received a series of complaints about noisy people or, in one case, the high volume of a television.
The police oftentimes receive complaints about noisy people or loud music, but a report regarding television volume is unusual. The noise complaints typically reflect a busy period for the community. The late-summer crowds last weekend appeared to be solid.
Some of the cases included:
• on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1:40 a.m., someone contacted the police indicating they could hear a “live singer” somewhere in Old Town. The case was logged on Park Avenue. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
• on Aug. 29 at 12:03 a.m., a television was reported to be too loud on Deer Valley Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
• on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11:53 p.m., the police received a complaint of people who were laughing loudly somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. The people were close to picnic tables, the police were told. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
• on Aug. 28 at 10:02 p.m., a party was reported on Payday Drive. The police were told there was a band and the gathering was “really being loud,” according to public department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
