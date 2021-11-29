Park City police told of a mountain lion seen in heavily developed area

The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a mountain lion sighting in a heavily developed area of the community.

The police on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:58 p.m. were told a person monitoring a camera, apparently part of a surveillance system, saw a mountain lion on Echo Spur in the footage. The camera captured the image the night before, the police were told.

Public police logs did not provide details.

The location of the report is notable. Echo Spur is a small street that is essentially situated between Old Town and lower Deer Valley. There are numerous residences on the streets surrounding Echo Spur. The road is close to streets like Rossie Hill Drive, Ontario Avenue and McHenry Street, and it is also in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Marsac Avenue.

The police sometimes receive reports of mountain lion sightings and the reports are only occasionally logged within a neighborhood like the one on Echo Spur.

Mountain lions populate the terrain surrounding Park City, preying on animals like deer. Sightings are notable since mountain lions pose a threat to people and pets.

The Police Department last week, meanwhile, logged several other wildlife-related cases.

The police at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, received a report of numerous elk attempting to cross Meadows Drive. Public police logs indicated there could have been between 100 and 200 elk blocking the road.

On Monday, Nov. 22 at 2:53 p.m., a large deer was seen in a Prospector Avenue parking lot. The animal was gone by the time the police arrived. Earlier that day, at 11:26 a.m., a deer carcass was reported to be blocking a sidewalk in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Mellow Mountain Road.