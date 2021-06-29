Park City police told of a person ‘hiding from’ moose on cliff

The Park City Police Department in June received a report involving a moose sighting, apparently in the hills surrounding Old Town. The case was logged on June 22. The police were told someone was “hiding from” a moose, according to the department.



The Park City Police Department in June received an unusual report involving a moose sighting, apparently in the hills surrounding Old Town.

The case was logged at 9:49 p.m. on June 22. The police were told someone was “hiding from” a moose. The person told the police they were “on a cliff” at the time and hiding from the animal in a rocky area.

The Police Department logs identified King Road as the location of the report. King Road is a steep street toward the southern end of Old Town. One side of King Road climbs toward Park City Mountain Resort while the other side terminates at an intersection with Main Street, Park Avenue and Daly Avenue.

The precise location of the cliff mentioned in the report to the police is not clear. The terrain is steep in the area of King Road, and there are several trails in the vicinity.

The police said in a separate statement the person was “fearful of walking past a moose below them.”

“The officer provided his vehicle lights to make it safe for them to eventually safely walk down the road,” the police said.

The Police Department regularly receives reports of wildlife, including moose sightings. The southern end of Old Town, where the June 22 case was reported, is one of the common locations of moose sightings. There is expansive habitat for moose in the hills surrounding Old Town. There is also an extensive trail network.

Other wildlife-related cases reported recently include:

• on Wednesday, June 23, at 11:28 a.m., a deer carcass was reported close to a hot tub on Rising Star Lane. The police said the case was not suspicious and the person who contacted the department planned to have the carcass removed.

• on June 23 at 7:40 a.m., a police officer indicated they were removing a deer, apparently a carcass, from a northbound lane of S.R. 224. The animal created a traffic hazard where it was found, the police said.

• on Sunday, June 20 at 12:23 p.m., the police were told of an accident between a driver and a deer on S.R. 224. The police were told the people in the car were uninjured, but the vehicle was damaged. Public police logs did not provide information about the animal.

• on Wednesday, June 16 at 6:52 a.m., the police were informed of four deer, described as small, that may have been inside the fenced perimeter of the land along Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard where City Hall is preparing to build an arts and culture district. The police said an officer opened a section of the fence on the Kearns Boulevard side of the land to let the animals out.

• on Tuesday, June 15 at 8:58 p.m., a mountain lion was reported in a backyard on Mountain Ridge Court. The animal was seen 10 minutes before the call to the police.