Park City police told of a series of hit-and-run accidents

The Park City Police Department last week received at least four reports of hit-and-run accidents at a time when the community appeared busy with pre-holiday crowds.

The cases included:

• on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6:34 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported. somewhere along Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Dec. 18 at 4:41 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was logged on Swede Alley. The person who contacted the police indicated a driver hit a vehicle that was parked and left. The police said the case occurred in the northbound direction.

• on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 5:40 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive. The person whose vehicle was hit told the police they were shopping at the time the damage occurred.

• on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6:16 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Daly Avenue. The vehicle was in a driveway when the damage occurred, the police were told. Nobody left a note.

Park City roads were noticeably busier last week with the ski season underway and the holidays approaching. Drivers last week also dealt with some of the first winter conditions of the season.

Anybody with information about the accidents may contact the Police Department at 435-615-5500.