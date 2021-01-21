Park City police told of bobcat, coyote sightings

The Park City Police Department in mid-January received reports of sightings of a bobcat and a coyote.

Bobcats are only occasionally seen in Park City while it is especially unusual for the police to be told of a coyote sighting.

The police at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, received a report of the coyote. The animal was seen on a property on Paddington Drive. The road is close to the Rail Trail and is in the vicinity of the undeveloped area that stretches between Prospector, the Aerie and Solamere. The police indicated state wildlife officers would be contacted.

On Monday, Jan. 11 at 11:31 a.m., meanwhile, the police received a report of a bobcat sighting in the vicinity of Sun Ridge Drive and Oak Wood Drive, in Solamere. The animal was seen approximately 30 minutes before the call to the police.

Sightings of predators like bobcats and coyotes are notable in Park City since they especially pose a danger to pets.

The Police Department last week also received a series of reports of collisions between drivers and animals. The cases included:

• on Friday, Jan. 15 at 6:56 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Aerie Drive. The deer survived the collision and was in the road afterward, the police were told.

• on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6:24 a.m., a driver hit a deer on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town. The animal survived the collision but needed to be destroyed based on the injuries, the police said.

• on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7:22 p.m., a deer, described as injured, was seen on a security system moving from Prospect Avenue toward Marsac Avenue. The animal was in a yard. The deer may have needed to have been destroyed, the police indicated.

On Jan. 13 at 3:40 a.m., meanwhile, a herd of elk was seen close to the roadway along S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm.