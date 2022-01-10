Park City police told of deer suffering injuries requiring it be destroyed

The Park City Police Department last week received reports of two deer that suffered injuries that apparently were serious enough that one needed to be destroyed and the other probably needed to be put down.

In one of the cases, on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 12:35 p.m., a deer, described as lame, was seen in a backyard on Thaynes Canyon Drive. The police were told the animal appeared to have a broken leg and “likely” needed to be destroyed.

The day before, on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6:07 p.m., the police were told of a deer, described as large, in the road on Silver Cloud Drive after a driver hit the animal. The driver left and the animal needed to be destroyed.

The Police Department regularly receives reports of collisions between drivers and wildlife. Some of the animals are killed in the accidents while others are left with injuries that require the animal to be destroyed.

Other wildlife-related reports to the police last week included:

• on Friday, Jan. 7 at 5:12 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive before they left. Earlier that day, at 12:50 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were spotted on Monitor Drive, close to a Dumpster. The police were told people were “getting to close,” according to department logs.

• on Jan. 7 at 8:34 a.m., two animals, apparently a cow moose and calf, were seen along Kearns Boulevard in the area of Park City High School. The person who contacted the police was worried the animals might move onto the road, according to department logs.

• on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 3:19 p.m., a cow elk was seen off Three Kings Court. The animal appeared “to be stuck in the pond” at the Park City Golf Club course. The location was near the No. 1 hole at the course.

• on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 5:26 p.m., a moose was reported to be “heading toward traffic” on Bonanza Drive.

The Police Department, meanwhile, on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10:56 p.m., received a report from someone on Woodside Avenue about “cats or something” that were “outside across the street keeping” the person awake. The person told the police it sounded “like they are about to fight and making weird grunts,” according to department logs.