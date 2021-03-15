Park City police told of dogs falling through ice, other canine problems
One person ‘afraid to go out’ after seeing off-leash pets in Three Kings
The Park City Police Department last week and early in this week responded to a series of canine-related reports, including an incident involving two dogs falling through ice in Park Meadows.
The police regularly receive calls about dogs, but a concentrated series of unrelated cases like the recent one is unusual. It is also rare for the police to be told of pets breaking through ice.
The case involving the ice was reported on Saturday at 5:52 p.m. The police were told two dogs fell through ice on a pond off the intersection of Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road. The Police Department said the person who initially contacted the agency later called back to report they removed the pets from the water. The police response was canceled as officers were on their way to the scene.
In another case, the police on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. received a report of six dogs, described as large, outside a residence on Three Kings Drive. Two of them were off leashes and no one was nearby, the police were told. The person indicated he was “afraid to go out,” according to public police logs.
Some of the other reports included:
• on Sunday, March 14 at 4:09 p.m., a dog was seen in the front seat of a Jeep on Lowell Avenue coughing and panting. The police were apparently told it had been there for 45 minutes.
• on Thursday, March 11 at 9:03 p.m., a dog was reported to have been left in a car on Lowell Avenue. The engine was not running, the police were told.
• on Wednesday, March 10 at 1:29 p.m., a bulldog or pit bull was reportedly seen in the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. The animal apparently ran into the road in front of a driver.
• on Monday, March 8 at 4:16 p.m., a dog was reported to be barking for an hour on Windrift Lane. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City police blotter: Truck jackknifes, blocks traffic
The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a jackknifed truck on Lowell Avenue and a slide-off accident in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley.