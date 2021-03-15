Park City police told of dogs falling through ice, other canine problems

The Park City Police Department last week and early in this week responded to a series of canine-related reports, including an incident involving two dogs falling through ice in Park Meadows.

The police regularly receive calls about dogs, but a concentrated series of unrelated cases like the recent one is unusual. It is also rare for the police to be told of pets breaking through ice.

The case involving the ice was reported on Saturday at 5:52 p.m. The police were told two dogs fell through ice on a pond off the intersection of Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road. The Police Department said the person who initially contacted the agency later called back to report they removed the pets from the water. The police response was canceled as officers were on their way to the scene.

In another case, the police on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. received a report of six dogs, described as large, outside a residence on Three Kings Drive. Two of them were off leashes and no one was nearby, the police were told. The person indicated he was “afraid to go out,” according to public police logs.

Some of the other reports included:

• on Sunday, March 14 at 4:09 p.m., a dog was seen in the front seat of a Jeep on Lowell Avenue coughing and panting. The police were apparently told it had been there for 45 minutes.

• on Thursday, March 11 at 9:03 p.m., a dog was reported to have been left in a car on Lowell Avenue. The engine was not running, the police were told.

• on Wednesday, March 10 at 1:29 p.m., a bulldog or pit bull was reportedly seen in the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. The animal apparently ran into the road in front of a driver.

• on Monday, March 8 at 4:16 p.m., a dog was reported to be barking for an hour on Windrift Lane. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.