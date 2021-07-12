Park City police told of dogs left in cars, with one reported to be ‘panting like crazy’

The Park City Police Department last week received several reports involving issues with dogs, including noisy ones and at least two that were left in vehicles.

The cases included:

• on Sunday, July 11 at 7:52 p.m., three barking dogs were reported to be at a house on Aerie Drive. The police were told there was an hour of noise at the location.

• on July 11 at 2:50 p.m., a dog was reportedly seen locked inside a vehicle at or close to Park Avenue and 12th Street. The police were told the windows were “barely rolled down” and the animal was “panting like crazy.”

• on Saturday, July 10 at 3:49 p.m., the police were told of dogs — a black Labrador and a yellow Labrador — off leashes and chasing ducks off Deer Valley Drive. The police were told someone was “allowing” the pets to chase the birds.

• on Tuesday, July 6 at 5:51 p.m., a shaggy dog, described as large, was reported to be in a vehicle on Park Avenue. It had been at the location for several minutes, the police were told.

The police occasionally receive reports involving problems of some sort with dogs. The recent cases involving pets left in vehicles, though, are notable amid the searing heat this summer.