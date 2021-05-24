Park City police told of drivers swerving to avoid goose, goslings

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of goose and goslings causing issues on roads, in addition to at least two moose sightings.

The police regularly receive reports of wildlife like moose and deer, but it is unusual for geese to cause issues that result in calls to law enforcement.

On Tuesday, May 18 at 3:11 p.m., the police received a report of a goose and goslings attempting to cross a street at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. Drivers were “swerving all over trying to avoid them,” the police were told. The location is among the busiest intersections in Park City as drivers head into and out of Park City on S.R. 248.

The day before, on Monday, May 17 at 6:21 p.m., the police were told of a goose and 15 goslings in the road on S.R. 224. The person who contacted the agency was worried a driver would hit the birds. The state highway is another of Park City’s busiest streets.

The police, meanwhile, on Friday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. were told two moose — one described as young — were seen near the road on S.R. 224 in the area of the McPolin Farm. It appeared the animals were readying to cross the state highway, the police were told.

On Tuesday, May 18 at 10:02 a.m., a young moose was seen attempting to cross the road in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way.

The Police Department typically sends an officer to a moose sighting to ensure there is not a danger to the animal, drivers or others.