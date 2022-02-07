Park City police told of drivers ‘taking all the spots, even at night’ at Main Street post office

Signs on the north side of the Main Street post office designate the parking for postal patrons. The Park City Police Department received complaints about people parking outside the post office, taking spots that otherwise would be available to people headed inside the building.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department last week received several complaints about people parking outside the Main Street post office, taking spots that are set aside for patrons of the post office.

In one of the cases, at 2:03 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, the police were told tourists were leaving their vehicles there and “residents don’t have access to the parking to get their mail,” according to public police logs.

On Thursday, Feb. 3 at 2:13 p.m., meanwhile, the police received a similar report. The police were told cars were “taking all the spots, even at night when the Post Office is closed.” The person told the police the drivers were leaving their vehicles there while they went to dinner, according to public police logs.

There is parking for the post office in the front of the building and on the building’s north side. The police logs did not specify which spots were taken, but it seems likely they were the ones on the north side of the building. There are regular parking violations seen on the north side as people leave their vehicles in those spaces and then head to Main Street businesses rather than the post office itself.

Main Street has appeared to be busy in the early part of the month, and the parking outside the post office is centrally located along the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.