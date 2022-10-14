Park City police told of homelessness, squatting

Police-blotter-image-3

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports involving the possibility of homelessness or squatting.

Homelessness is rare in Park City, as is squatting. Public police logs provided limited details. The cases included:

• on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:51 p.m. police received a report of squatters in a building that is under construction on Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated food was found at the location. The police were told the building does not yet have a garage door and is not secure. The person requested the police patrol the property at night.

• on Oct. 8 at 4:12 p.m., police received a report of a hiker coming across five or six suitcases, a folding chair and a tripod on a trail off Marsac Avenue. Nobody was present, the police were told. The department classified the case as suspected trespassing.

• on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 1:21 p.m., police received a report of a homeless person who was using a sleeping bag on a trail close to Miners Hospital. The person reporting wanted the area to be checked, the police said. The police logged the case as suspected vagrancy.