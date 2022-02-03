Park City police told of moose sightings close to busy roads

The Park City Police Department in late January fielded a series of reports of moose sightings close to roads, but it did not appear from public agency logs that the animals caused issues.

The police regularly receive reports of wildlife sightings, and the reports sometimes increase in the winter as the animals move to lower elevations in search of vegetation to feed upon.

There is concern about collisions between drivers and wildlife when the animals are at lower elevations. Police officers who respond to sightings typically attempt to ensure the animals are not a hazard to drivers and others.

Some of the cases reported recently include:

• on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1:24 p.m., a moose was seen on a sidewalk on Park Avenue, outside the post office.

• on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 5:40 p.m., two moose, described as “very large,” were reported to be on Richardson Flat Road at 5:40 p.m.

• on Jan. 26 at 10:52 a.m., two moose were seen in a median at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. They were attempting to cross the road, the police were told.

• on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at at 5:27 p.m., a moose was seen near the road on S.R. 248.

• on Jan. 25 at 2:51 a.m., a young moose was seen off the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive. The animal was on a snow bank and the person who contacted the Police Department was “concerned it’s looking for (its) mom,” according to department logs.

• on Monday, Jan. 24 at 3:16 p.m., a young moose was seen grazing close to S.R. 224 in the area of the Holiday Ranch Loop Road intersection. The person who contacted the police was worried the animal would move into traffic.

It was not clear from police logs whether some of the reports involved the same moose, but several of the sightings were in the same general area of one another.

The Police Department on Monday, Jan. 24 at 4:23 p.m., meanwhile, was told of a herd of 20 deer close to the road along S.R. 248 just east of the Park City School District campus.