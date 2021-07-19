Park City police told of partying in Old Town, music ‘blasting,’ screaming and singing

The Park City Police Department last week and early in this week fielded numerous complaints about noisy people, parties and loud music, reports that are typically logged during busy times.

The last week-plus appeared to be an especially busy stretch of summer as the crowds remain in the city after Independence Day.

The recent cases did not appear to be serious, but they highlight the longtime rift between people in Park City unhappy with the goings-on and those who want to continue the good times into the nighttime and overnight hours.

Many of the cases are logged as suspected disturbing the peace. Some of the recent cases reported to the police include:

• on Monday, July 19 at 12:41 a.m., a party was reported in a house on Park Avenue, in the area of the Town Lift.

• on Sunday, July 18 at 2:02 a.m., a party was reported somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The people were outside and loud, the police were told.

• on July 18 at 1:42 a.m., the Police Department received a complaint about noisy people at the southern end of Daly Avenue. They were in the area of trailhead parking, the police were told. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

• on Saturday, July 17 at 10:09 p.m., music was reported to be “blasting” somewhere along Solamere Drive. The music was emanating from a location three houses away from the person who contacted the police, agency logs indicated.

• on July 17 at 2:35 a.m., the police received a complaint about people making noise on Empire Avenue, apparently at a lodging property. The police were told guests were filing complaints and the people involved declined to stop making noise when asked at 1:30 a.m.

• on July 17 at 1:30 a.m., the police were told of loud people in an alley in the Main Street core. There were possibly 10 people screaming, running around and singing, the police were told.

• on July 17 at 1:21 a.m., between four and eight loud people in a lodging unit were reported on Deer Valley Drive. The police said they received several reports about the people.

• on Friday, July 16 at 10:42 p.m., the police were told of people “blasting” music somewhere along Norfolk Avenue.