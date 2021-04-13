Park City police told of speeding driver swerving, using center lane to pass

The Park City Police Department pulled over a series of drivers on S.R. 224 recently who, according to the agency, were traveling at speeds well above the posted limit. Speeding has long been an issue on the state highway that serves as the primary Park City entryway. Tanzi Propst/Park Record



The Park City Police Department last week and early this week stopped drivers at well above the posted speed limit, was told of an erratic vehicle and received a separate complaint about a driver who may have been traveling at upward of 100 mph.

Speeding and other traffic violations have long been some of the chief complaints to the Police Department. Officers conduct regular patrols on the entryways and elsewhere.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the recent traffic stops were conducted during regular patrols rather than a special operation. Some of the cases were logged on S.R. 224, a state highway that serves as the the primary entryway to Park City. The Utah Highway Patrol also enforces traffic laws on S.R. 224. Any stops made by state troopers are not included in the police reports from the Park City agency.

“We’re still seeing our fair share of speed issues,” Kirk said about S.R. 224.

Some of the recent cases included:

• on Sunday, April 11 at 2:35 p.m., the police were told of a driver who was reported to be “speeding way too fast” and swerving around vehicles on S.R. 224. The driver was also using the center lane to pass vehicles in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm, the police were told.

• on April 11 at 12:12 p.m., the police were told a driver was traveling at 100 mph on a shoulder of westbound U.S. 40.

• on April 11 at 12:58 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the vehicle was traveling 62 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The driver was warned and also received a warning after it was discovered the vehicle registration was expired.

• on April 11 at 12:29 a.m., an officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 after the vehicle was found at be traveling at 66 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The person was warned. Just earlier, at 12:14 a.m., a traffic stop was reported on S.R. 224 at 60 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph, resulting in a warning.

• on Thursday, April 8 at 9:42 a.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 61 mph in a location where the posted limit is 40 mph.

The Police Department, meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 7 at 9:51 p.m., received information from someone discussing Marsac Avenue and saying they “would like a speed sign that automatically gives tickets out.” The person was worried about safety on the street and said drivers speed, according to police logs.