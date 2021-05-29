Park City post of American Legion plans Memorial Day event on Main Street

The graves at the Park City Cemetery on Kearns Boulevard were decorated for Memorial Day in 2019. The Park City post of the American Legion intends to mark Memorial Day on Monday with an event on Main Street.

Park Record file photo

The Park City post of the American Legion plans to mark Memorial Day with an event on Main Street a year after the traditional graveside ceremony was canceled in the early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Brew Pub parking lot. The organizers plan to walk down Main Street in commemoration of the nation’s war dead. The post leadership expects approximately 30 people will attend.

The Park City post is also aligning itself with a national running community, called “wear blue: run to remember,” that has planned a Memorial Day event for people who want to run or walk in honor of the holiday. Information is available online at: wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day .

The Park City post usually holds a Memorial Day ceremony at the Park City Cemetery on Kearns Boulevard.