Park City posts new signs: #MaskUp even after end of Utah mandate

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Park City in recent days posted new sandwich-board signs on Main Street that reflect the end the statewide mask mandate but advertise a desire among municipal leaders that people continue to wear masks in an effort to further curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new signs include a sketch of a mask with the words “Mine is for you” and “Yours is for me.” The message is also written in Spanish. The sign also uses a social media hashtag of #MaskUp. The signs, blue and white in color, are highly visible along the Main Street sidewalk. They appeared within the last week.

The signs replaced ones that were based on the statewide mask mandate. The earlier ones indicated mask wearing was mandatory in businesses per a state health order.

City Hall, though, kept the signs posted even after the expiration of the mandate earlier in April. The signs advertising the statewide mandate were seen as potentially confusing after the expiration of the mask requirement.

Utah leaders opted to end the statewide mandate amid a drop in the number of coronavirus cases and the continued vaccination efforts.

Business owners, as the people who set policies inside their spaces, though, can continue to require masks in their places. Many businesses in Park City have indicated they intend to keep a mask requirement in place.

Mask wearing has been seen as crucial to Park City’s solid economic numbers since the fall. The thinking holds that visitors are more apt to travel to places where steps are taken to guard against the spread of the sickness.