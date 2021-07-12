Park City prepares to appoint a new city attorney

Margaret Plane, the Park City special counsel, has been tapped to succeed Park City Attorney Mark Harrington. She previously served as the city attorney of Salt Lake City and arrived at the Marsac Building in 2019.

Park Record file photo

Park City leaders on Thursday are expected to appoint City Hall special counsel Margaret Plane the next city attorney.

The move was announced in a City Hall release on Monday. Plane was appointed the special counsel in the spring of 2019. She previously served as the city attorney of Salt Lake City, one of the top positions in public-sector law in the state. She will succeed current City Attorney Mark Harrington. He has held the post for longer than 20 years.

Plane has held broad duties as the special counsel at the Marsac Building, including in planning and zoning matters. She regularly was the attorney present during government meetings.

Harrington will be shifted to matters involving land use and community development, such as updating City Hall’s detailed development rules contained within a document called the Land Management Code. The municipal government said he will be the senior attorney after the Plane appointment.

The City Hall release says Harrington supports the appointment of Plane.

The Park City Council is scheduled to consider an employment agreement with Plane at a meeting on Thursday.

“I am honored that the mayor and City Council are considering my appointment. Working for Park City, where I’ve lived for ten years, has been a wonderful way to dig into the town’s successes and challenges. I look forward to this new role and continuing to work with Mark and the rest of the city’s talented team,” Plane said in a prepared statement released by City Hall.

The municipal government also released a statement from Harrington: “I look forward to continuing to serve Park City in this more strategic role, returning to the roots of my career, which began focused on land use and planning. The mayor and Council recognize that the complexity and volume of these growing challenges to Park City demand more resource allocation. I look forward to working even more closely with our Community Development staff teams, the public, and in particular our Boards and Commissions.”

Harrington arrived at the Marsac Building in 1994 and was appointed the city attorney five years later.