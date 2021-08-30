Park City principal: Junior high confrontation ‘was not a proud moment’

Park City School District.

Park Record file photo

A confrontation at Treasure Mountain Junior High School in late August prompted school administrators to refer the case to law enforcement.

The Park City School District indicated the incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 26. The school described the incident, which was recorded and widely shared online, as a “physical altercation.”

“Unfortunately, a student on our campus today chose to act in ways that significantly disrupted school operations and threatened the safety and order of our school. Swift action was taken by school staff to address the situation and parents of the students involved are in communication with the school,” the School District said. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Inappropriate behaviors that threaten school safety are handled immediately and firmly in accordance with our policies and procedures.”

Caleb Fine, the principal at the junior high, posted a video message online addressing the incident. He said a teacher and a staff member were involved within one minute of the incident. The students involved were in the school office within 90 seconds, he said.

“Swift action was taken to address the situation,” he said in the message.

Fine said no students or staffers were injured. He said he could not address consequences for the students.

“Yesterday was not a proud moment for our amazing school. But I am confident that our students will demonstrate the quality of character, their character, through the remainder of this year and this will be a school year to be proud of,” he said.

The School District said the leadership at the junior high “encourages you to talk with your child/children about how they may be feeling and the importance of expressing themselves in appropriate ways at school.” It said there are counselors available.