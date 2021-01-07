Park City program selects a class of future leaders

Leadership Park City recently named the members of the next class, the 27th of a program that dates to an era of rapid growth in the 1990s.

The program is designed to prepare class members for leadership roles in the community. Numerous elected officials, appointed government figures, not-for-profit executives and businesspeople are graduates of the program.

The program said more than 90 people submitted applications for the 35 spots in the class.

Leadership Park City involves sessions covering a range of issues and led by speakers tapped from the government, not-for-profit and private sectors.

The organizers say the schedule for the class that was just named will offer three online events that will welcome the public. They include a day at the Capitol, a community leadership lecture and a Leadership 101 seminar.

The members of the Leadership Park City class are:

• Abbey Eddy

• Abigail Railton

• Alex Hagn

• Alexandra Ananth

• Amir Caus

• Andrew Cohen

• Andrew Fletcher

• Cassie Revelli

• Christine Coleman

• Colby Dailey

• Dan Compton

• Eyee Hsu

• Heather Currie

• Jen Eaton

• Jenny Villanueva-Wojcikowski

• Jody Whitesides

• Julia Stout

• Julian Coffman

• Katy Owens Hubler

• Ken Block

• Kris Campbell

• Lora Smith

• Lori Weston

• Maria D. Villar

• Mary Christa Smith

• Pedro Rodriguez

• Peg Bodell

• Ron Jackenthal

• Shawna Mitchell-Sister

• Stephen Pettise

• Sue McJames

• Tanzi Propst

• Tony Santora

• Tyler Toly

• Veronica Monroy

Editor’s note: Tanzi Propst is a Park Record photographer.