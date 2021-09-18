Park City readies information about Treasure wildfire protection, other municipal projects

The Treasure hillside overlooks Old Town.

Park Record file photo

Park City officials are expected to present information about upcoming work on the Treasure acreage designed to guard against a wildfire, as well as a series of other City Hall projects and programs, at an open house scheduled next week.

The Wednesday open house is set up as an opportunity for someone to learn about the broad City Hall work plan in a single setting. The efforts to guard against a wildfire are especially notable so shortly after the large Parleys Canyon Fire, which erupted close to the Summit County-Salt Lake County line and forced evacuations in the Snyderville Basin. The blaze, which drew the attention of Sen. Mitt Romney and Congressman Blake Moore, further focused some on the wildfire danger in the Park City area.

The City Hall-owned Treasure land stretches across a hillside overlooking Old Town along the route of the Town Lift. Park City leaders recently tapped a Wanship firm for services related to reducing the risk of a wildfire on the Treasure land.

The work is scheduled to start on Sept. 27 and include creating so-called defensible space, which includes removing vegetation from land that is close to structures. The work is expected to be highly visible.

The municipal government acquired the Treasure land in 2019 in a $64 million conservation deal. The ground is located close to Old Town and the Park City Mountain Resort slopes, meaning a wildfire there could quickly spread to the historic district and the terrain at PCMR.

The upcoming open house will cover a wide selection of projects City Hall is pursuing and municipal programs. Some of the topics are expected to include transportation, including the long-range and short-range planning efforts, as leaders continue to attempt to craft traffic-fighting measures amid ongoing complaints about backups on the entryways and issues on neighborhood roads.

A number of City Hall departments will be represented, including those overseeing building, special events and planning. The Park City Police Department is anticipated to attend to outline its work in the community. More than 20 staffers from City Hall are expected to attend.

The event also offers a chance for attendees to meet newly hired City Hall officials. There has been less in-person interaction between the public and staffers during the novel coronavirus pandemic with many meetings held online, and the open house will likely be the first time many attendees from the public will meet the new staffers in a live setting.

City Hall sees open houses like the one planned next week as providing convenience since someone is able to learn about so many projects at once. The open houses are held twice a year in addition to public-information gatherings that are centered on single projects or programs.

The open house is scheduled from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the patio at the Park City Library. The event will include live music and refreshments. The recreation trailer will be at the library for the event.

City Hall is strongly encouraging attendees to wear masks.

More information about the event is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/38336/15 .