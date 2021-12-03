Park City readies information for people interested in applying for City Council seat

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Council will soon be short one member and Parkites will have an opportunity to take the seat with no campaign required.

Leaders are readying for a rare midterm appointment to the City Council as a result of Mayor-elect Nann Worel’s victory on Election Day. She will leave the City Council seat she currently holds with two years left in the term.

Under municipal rules, the remaining four members of the City Council will select someone to succeed Worel. The mayor would break a tie.

City Hall will post a notice for applications for the City Council vacancy once Worel resigns from the City Council or is sworn into office as the mayor. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled Jan. 4.

But on Tuesday, officials are scheduled to hold an event designed for people who are considering submitting their name as a candidate for the appointment. The workshop is expected to cover topics like the mechanics of the application process and what serving as a member of the City Council entails.

The presenters are scheduled to be the retiring City Councilor Steve Joyce, Park City Attorney Margaret Plane and Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg, who is also City Hall’s election officer. Joyce is expected to cover topics like the time commitment and duties of a member of the City Council. Plane will likely address issues like ethics while Kellogg will offer information about the process.

Some of the topics that will with near certainty be covered include the qualifications for service on the City Council, such as residency requirements. The speakers, particularly Joyce, could also address the transition from someone who is a private citizen to someone who holds public office. There are ethics rules that a public official must abide by that are not present for a private citizen, as an example.

“Serving on the City Council has been a highly-fulfilling experience — it’s a sometimes challenging and always rewarding way to serve the Park City community,” Joyce said in a prepared statement released by City Hall previewing the event on Tuesday. “I would encourage all those interested in serving to attend this workshop.”

The person who is selected to succeed Worel will serve a term that ends in early 2024 and would need to campaign for a full term in the City Hall election of 2023 to remain in office.

The upcoming vacancy will be the first on the City Council in four years. That one was a result of Andy Beerman, then a member of the City Council, winning the mayor’s office. Worel defeated Beerman on Election Day in November as the incumbent lost his bid for a second term. The opening four years ago drew a field of 15 candidates before Lynn Ware Peek, a City Hall staffer at the time, was selected.

Three people who were unsuccessful in campaigns for the City Council this year have said they will submit applications for the appointment to succeed Worel. Unsuccessful mayoral candidate David Dobkin has also said he will apply.

The qualifications for appointment to the City Council:

• U.S. citizenship at the time of the application

• at least 18 years old at the time of the swearing-in

• a resident of Park City for at least 12 consecutive months immediately before the appointment

• a registered voter inside Park City

A person who is found mentally incompetent, a person convicted of a felony or a person who has been convicted of treason or some other sort of crime perpetrated against the City Council cannot hold political office in the state until the restoration of voting rights or the right to hold elected office.

The event is scheduled on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Marsac Building. The event will also be broadcast online at Facebook Live: facebook.com/ParkCityGovt/videos and on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87296672396 .

More information about the process is available by contacting Kellogg at 435-615-5007 or michelle.kellogg@parkcity.org .