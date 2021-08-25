Park City readies memorial for Sept. 11 anniversary, with keynote by former Utah governor

A 2019 ceremony at the Park City police station marked the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Planning is underway for a commemoration in Park City of the 20th anniversary next month.

Park Record file photo

The Park City community will join the rest of the nation on Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the East Coast, and area emergency agencies are readying a commemoration for that morning.

The organizers have tapped Gary Herbert, the former governor of Utah, to deliver the keynote address on Sept. 11. Herbert is one of the state’s best-known politicians after serving as the governor for longer than a decade ending in early 2021.

The details of the ceremony are not finalized, but the event is tentatively scheduled to take place at the Park Avenue police station. Previous Sept. 11 memorials in Park City have involved flag ceremonies, the marking of the times the World Trade Center towers collapsed and speeches from emergency personnel. Previous ceremonies have generally been solemn events that reflect the date.

Details of a ceremony are expected to be publicized shortly. It seems almost certain other emergency agencies like the Park City Fire District will be involved alongside the Police Department.

It is expected Sept. 11 this year will draw special attention with it being the 20th anniversary and with the date arriving amid the chaos in Afghanistan as the U.S. exits that country after a conflict that was launched shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks.

“It is a time for all of us to reflect on the lives that we lost,” Police Chief Wade Carpenter said, adding the nation must “remember the lessons learned and be united as a country.”

Carpenter is scheduled to be out of town on the anniversary to attend a meeting of an association of police chiefs. He expects to deliver remarks to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in New Orleans.

The police chief knew 13 members of law enforcement who perished on Sept. 11. They were officers in Yonkers, New York, or with a transit agency in the New York City metropolitan area. He said the bodies of some of them were identified through the serial numbers of their department-issued guns. Others he knew later died from respiratory problems linked to their response to the collapse of the towers.

Darwin Little, a Police Department lieutenant, is scheduled to deliver remarks during the ceremony in Park City on behalf of the agency. He said he had written a draft of the remarks he plans to deliver on Sept. 11 by early in the week. He said the remarks will touch on topics like the “coming together as a society” after the attacks. Little said that sort of unity can occur again with today’s challenges.

He also plans to speak of the losses on Sept. 11. Hopes were “dashed to pieces” that day, he said.

“I’m sure each one of those family members who lost loved ones had dreams together,” Little said.

He said he was “honored” to be selected to deliver remarks on behalf of the Police Department on Sept. 11.

“The honor is being able to speak on such an important remembrance event,” he said.