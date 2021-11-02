Park City readies Silly Market plans for 2022, but serious talks expected about additional years

The Park Silly Sunday Market, centered on lower Main Street, is held in the summer and fall. Park City leaders are scheduled to discuss plans for the 2022 edition of the event at a meeting on Thursday.

Park Record file photo

There is expected to be silliness on Main Street again in 2022, but serious talks are needed about the future of a key Park City special event beyond that year.

The Park City Council on Thursday is scheduled to discuss the Park Silly Sunday Market and possibly approve the dates for the 2022 run on Main Street. There will also likely be at least some discussion about the long-term plans for the Silly Market.

The event is centered on lower Main Street with the activities stretching into certain locations on the upper section of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip. The crowds arrive each Sunday to peruse an eclectic lineup of booths selling arts, crafts and other goods. There is entertainment and food booths as well, creating a jovial atmosphere that draws Parkites, people from elsewhere in Utah and visitors from outside the state.

The elected officials on Thursday are slated to consider approving the dates of the 2022 edition of the Silly Market. A City Hall report drafted in anticipation of the meeting indicates the dates would run on Sundays between June 5 and July 31 and on Sundays between Aug. 28 and Sept. 25. The Silly Market would not be held on the Sundays of Aug. 7, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 as the Park City Kimball Arts Festival and the Tour of Utah are staged, and a Sunday is taken off to provide the community with a weekend without a special event scheduled.

The meeting on Thursday, meanwhile, could provide some early signals as the sides prepare to attempt to negotiate a multiyear agreement. The current deal between City Hall and the Silly Market organizers expires at the end of the 2022 season. The planned discussion on Thursday is not designed to reach a multiyear accord, but there could be ancillary talk nonetheless about future seasons beyond 2022.

The City Hall report says staffers intend to start discussions with the elected officials in 2022 regarding a long-term agreement unless the mayor and City Council desire a different schedule or approach. Main Street businesses are expected to be heavily involved in the talks and people who live in the neighborhood surrounding Main Street will also likely monitor the discussions.

The Silly Market in 2021 returned to Main Street after the 2020 season was canceled amid concerns about the novel coronavirus. Information forwarded to the elected officials highlights that attendance in 2021 hit 216,008 for the season, climbing 19% from the 2019 season. The information also showed there were 1,575 vendors in 2021, a drop of 30% from 2019. The drop is attributed to measures undertaken in 2021 designed to reduce the risk of the sickness spreading at the Silly Market.

The elected officials on Thursday are also scheduled to address the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, which, similarly, holds a multiyear agreement with City Hall that expires after the event in 2022.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The elected officials are slated to take public input. The meeting will be held in person at the Marsac Building and be broadcast online. More information about participating is available at parkcity.org.