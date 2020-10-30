Park City readies to seat internal task force to address LGBTQ issues

Park City sometimes posts banners on Main Street with colors resembling the rainbow of pride flags. City Hall is preparing to seat an internal task force that will study issues within the municipal government itself related to the LGBTQ community.

City Hall intends to soon seat an internal task force that will study issues within the municipal government itself related to the LGBTQ community.

The task force is expected to be ready to begin meetings by the end of the year and is expected to include members from the social equity team as well as others. Staffers mentioned the task force as part of a recent broader update to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council regarding City Hall’s social equity efforts.

In an interview, Lynn Ware Peek, the community engagement liaison for the municipal government, said more details about the role of the task force will likely be known within several weeks.

Ware Peek said the task force could study issues like City Hall’s hiring practices and whether paperwork uses the correct verbiage to protect against discrimination. She said the task force could consider gender neutral bathrooms and whether City Hall should use gender neutral pronouns in official business.

It is unclear what sort of role the public could have since the task force will be internal, and it appears the issues that will be addressed cover the inner workings of the municipal government rather than those involving the wider community.

An LGBTQ task force would continue City Hall’s social equity work, which is designed to ensure Park City is an inclusive community and is pursued across municipal departments.

The recent update from staffers also indicated some of the next steps for the municipal government include adding a specialist post in the housing program, increasing City Hall-sponsored outreach materials in Spanish and widening training for implicit bias within the municipal ranks.

Park City is seen as one of the state’s friendlier places to the LGBTQ community and has long hosted a gay ski week.