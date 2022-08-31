Park City receives $6 million federal grant to expand electric bus fleet

Park City Mayor Nann Worel announced on Monday the Federal Transit Administration will award City Hall a $6 million grant to expand the zero-emissions bus fleet. The grant will allow the city to purchase five electric buses and three new electric charging stations.

Park Record file photo

A multimillion-dollar grant awarded to Park City puts the municipal government one step closer to achieving an ambitious goal to combat climate change.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel announced on Monday the Federal Transit Administration will provide City Hall a $6 million grant to expand the zero-emissions bus fleet. The funds are part of the Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program, which offers federal resources to entities looking to modernize bus fleets and facilities while reducing the impact on the climate.

The federal grant, combined with a $1 million local match, will allow the city to purchase five electric buses and three new electric charging stations as well as provide specialized workforce training needed to expand bus services in Park City.

“We are thrilled to see this level of investment in sustainable transit solutions. Park City is the backdrop to well over 5 million visitors each year, and we are fully committed to 100% net-zero carbon by 2030,” Worel said in a prepared statement. “Our lofty goals would simply be unreachable without the strong partnership and support of our Federal Delegation and the FTA.”

Park City became one of the first mountain towns to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2030. City Hall in 2017 began aggressively expanding its electric bus fleet, becoming a leader in the state for transit sustainability. The effort in 2019 inspired the formation of the Mountain Towns 2030 initiative, which challenged resort cities such as the Colorado communities of Aspen and Vail to accomplish the same goal.

Park City currently has 13 electric buses and expects to own 20 vehicles by the end of the year. The $6 million federal grant will further help the city reach its zero-emissions goal by increasing the fleet to 25. City leaders anticipate more than half the transit fleet could be electric by 2023.

The money awarded to Park City is part of the White House’s Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is a nationwide initiative to modernize roads, bridges, transit and other public infrastructure. One aspect of the law reauthorized the Federal Transit Administration’s bus grant programs.

Sen. Mitt Romney was one of the primary authors of the legislation. He praised City Hall’s work.

“Park City’s transit system is an economic driver for the State of Utah, serving the residents, workers, and the millions of visitors to Park City every year,” Romney said in a statement. “I was pleased to support this grant request and am working to ensure that Utah is getting its fair share of the historic investment in America’s critical infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

U.S. Representative Blake Moore, who’s 1st Congressional District includes Park City, also applauded local leaders’ efforts.

“In a growing state, and here in a dynamic community like Park City, infrastructure investments are critical to our future,” Moore said in a statement. “As a strong supporter of Park City’s grant request to FTA, I am proud to be part of expanding a clean, robust transit system that helps address our growth and raises the quality of life for residents and visitors long-term.”

Moore visited Summit County on Aug. 23 for a briefing about two crucial area initiatives that benefited from $26 million in separate federal funding he helped secure.

The trip included stops at key locations associated with the county’s Weber River Watershed Resilience Project and High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit plan, which will create designated public transit lanes on the S.R. 224 corridor. The freshman Republican helped bring $1 million and $25 million in funding to the respective projects.

Park City has provided fare-free public transit since 1975. The city offers 9 bus routes and uses 50 vehicles to transport residents, visitors and workers around town. There are 75 full-time and seasonal operators employed through the transit system.