Park City reports traffic, parking issues, but community did not appear to be overrun

Traffic on Park Avenue was slow but moving on Tuesday morning as drivers approach the intersection with Deer Valley Drive and Empire Avenue, where many drivers headed to Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort make turns. The Park City Police Department monitored key roads recently, indicating there have not been serious problems even though the traffic has been heavy.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department in the last days of February responded to numerous reports attributed to the crowds that descended on the community during a core month of the ski season, but it did not appear from department logs that the community was overrun.

The traffic and parking cases listed by the police are notable at a moment when there seems to be broadening concern in Park City about the impact of the tourism industry on the everyday lives of Parkites. The reports did not appear to be serious, but they highlight some of the ongoing worry in the community as some say the crowds have overwhelmed Park City during the ski season.

Some of the cases last week likely involved crowds that stretched beyond the three-day Presidents Day weekend, which ended last Monday and is usually one of the busiest weekends of the ski season. Police logs were not available from that day, but the holiday also is typically the start of a crowded period in Park City with spring-break crowds starting to arrive shortly afterward.

There were complaints logged from the area of Park City Mountain Resort as well as from the vicinity of Deer Valley Resort. The streets around the PCMR base area have especially drawn attention during the current ski season while issues have also been reported on streets close to Snow Park in lower Deer Valley.

Some of the cases reported last week included:

• vehicles left in locations where parking is prohibited along Lowell Avenue at two separate intersections. The cases were reported within eight minutes of each other on Thursday, Feb. 24, starting at 10:59 a.m. The police issued verbal warnings in each of the cases, according to department logs. The locations are in the area of the PCMR base.

• drivers leaving cars on Sterling Drive and then heading to Deer Valley to ski on Feb. 22 at 4:26 p.m. Sterling Drive is located in upper Deer Valley close to Silver Lake Lodge.

There were also issues in Old Town. Two vehicles reportedly were left in locations on Park Avenue where they blocked the pickup and drop-off area of a business on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Later that night, at 10:16 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have been left in a Main Street drop-and-load zone, where permits are required. The driver returned to move the vehicle, the police said.

The parking at the Snow Park lots in Deer Valley, meanwhile, reached capacity at least twice, triggering the resort to use overflow parking on the street. The first instance was reported at just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, while the second was at 10:56 a.m. the next day.

The Police Department during the recent busy stretch also monitored the situation on key roads during times of heavy traffic. Officers watched the traffic on Thaynes Canyon Drive and Three Kings Road, both in the area of the PCMR base, during the 8 a.m. hour on Wednesday, Feb. 23. There was an officer on Three Kings Drive during the 3 p.m. hour on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Even amid the issues last week, the department in online postings indicated the situation on the roads did not deteriorate.

A posting covering Feb. 22 said, “Inbound resort traffic was heavy this morning but no serious problems were found or reported. Traffic Officers were in position to help with traffic flow at key intersections and residential areas with minimal problems.” A posting highlighting Feb. 21 said, “Ski resorts parking lots were at capacity by 10:00. Despite the heavy inbound vehicle traffic, few problems were reported or found by the traffic teams,” while one based on Feb. 23 cases said, “Morning inbound traffic was heavy, but no real problems were found or reported. Patrol Officers assisted with traffic enforcement and patrols around the resorts and side streets.”

The recent reports, particularly those in the area of PCMR, were filed as City Hall, the mountain resorts and Parkites are engaged in a difficult conversation about issues like traffic and parking that stretches outside of the base areas and into the wider community.