Park City restaurant catches fire
Smoke was reported at Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m.
An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District.
Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Firefighters discovered the fire had traveled to the structure’s roof through the venting system after they entered the building. The blaze likely started as a grease fire. According to witnesses, a pan of oil flashed and caused the fire to spread through the vents, Andersen said. It remains under investigation.
Andersen said crews were able to extinguish it quickly. The smoke cleared around an hour later. Firefighters cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m.
There were no injuries. No other structures were damaged.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.