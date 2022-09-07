Park City restaurant catches fire

The Park City Fire District was dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. on Wednesday following reports of smoke coming from the building. Firefighters discovered a kitchen fire spread to the roof through the vents.

Courtesy of Michael Kaplan

An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District.

Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Firefighters discovered the fire had traveled to the structure’s roof through the venting system after they entered the building. The blaze likely started as a grease fire. According to witnesses, a pan of oil flashed and caused the fire to spread through the vents, Andersen said. It remains under investigation.

Andersen said crews were able to extinguish it quickly. The smoke cleared around an hour later. Firefighters cleared the scene by 10:30 a.m.

There were no injuries. No other structures were damaged.