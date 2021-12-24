Park City roads quickly clog with the arrival of holiday crowds

A Park City police officer monitors the traffic at the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, toward the beginning of the evening rush hour. Traffic is expected to be heavy in the Park City area through New Year’s.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The traffic was heavy in Park City in the days before Christmas, and the lines of cars will likely remain until around New Year’s.

Park City has entered what is normally one of the busiest stretches of the year as visitors arrive for the holidays and businesses staff up for the crowds. There were lengthy backups during the rush hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. The intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard, a notorious spot for traffic, was especially congested on Wednesday afternoon.

A police officer was stationed at the intersection, just outside the Olympic Welcome Plaza, during the 3 p.m. hour to monitor the flow of traffic. The police sport utility vehicle’s light bar was activated to alert drivers. The intersection carries traffic headed out of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort, in addition to commuters who work in locations like Old Town and Prospector.

City Hall during past busy times has provided a series of tips to help someone navigate the traffic. Officials have previously said the traffic increases from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and then again from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

The municipal government has in the past suggested using transit and adjusting schedules to avoid the backups. The free bus system is also seen as an important traffic-fighting measure.

The crowds will likely be larger than a typical holiday period since Christmas and New Year’s are both on a Saturday, meaning many people will have consecutive three-day weekends.

Information about the Park City transit system is available online at: go.parkcity.org/InfoPoint/ and parkcity.org/departments/transit-bus .

Information about the High Valley Transit system, which operates in Park City and surrounding Summit County, is available at: highvalleytransit.org .