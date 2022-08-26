Park City Rotary Club gives Citizen of the Year Award to youth advocates

Duane “Dar” Hendrickson, left, and Elizabeth “Beano” Solomon on Tuesday were presented with the Park City Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year awards for their commitment to youths in the community. Hendrickson received the Linda Singer Berrett Professional Citizen of the Year Award for his work as an inspiring Park City Ski & Snowboard coach. Solomon was presented with the Jack C. Green Volunteer Citizen of the Year Award for her altruistic spirit.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Park City Rotary Club on Tuesday recognized Elizabeth “Beano” Solomon and Duane “Dar” Hendrickson for their commitment to a community they’ve each been a part of for around 30 years.

Solomon was presented with the Jack C. Green Volunteer Citizen of the Year Award, which acknowledged her altruistic spirit and ongoing philanthropic efforts. Hendrickson was named the recipient of the Linda Singer Berrett Professional Citizen of the Year Award, a recognition he earned for his work as an inspiring and captivating Park City Ski & Snowboard coach. The awards have been given by the Rotary Club for more than 40 years to honor residents who have made significant contributions.

“Today we will pay tribute to some great citizens of our community, past and present, and induct some new members into what is in effect our hall of fame,” Bob Richer, a Park City Rotary Club member who stewards the Citizen of the Year award, said in a speech. “If you examine the names on the plaques, it truly is a who’s who of the last 42 years of Park City and Summit County history; the people who helped fashion the community into what it is today.”

Humble, modest and self-effacing, Richer said, Solomon was chosen as volunteer of the year for her commitment to improving education, diversity and equity. She was credited for her dedication to youth, marginalized communities and social justice, and for the quiet support she’s provided to Park City-area nonprofits for the last 23 years.

Solomon was raised in a family where giving back was second nature. She said in an interview her parents inspired her to donate what she could, including time and money, without showing off.

Her most significant contribution began six years ago through a partnership with the Park City Community Foundation to create the Solomon Fund. The program focuses on increasing access to sports and recreation for Latino youth. The initiative also strives to reach 20% participation, which is the percentage of Latino students in area schools.

David Jackson/Park Record

Diego Zegarra, the vice president of equity and impact for the Park City Community Foundation, told the audience Solomon always “rolls up her sleeves and gets in it with us.”

Her caring nature and willingness to learn, in part, have helped the Solomon Fund raise more than $800,000 in grants and scholarships since its launch in 2016. Last year, around 600 students were connected to opportunities through the program and there was 19% participation.

Solomon was also recognized for her role in establishing the location of the Children’s Justice Center, creating an endowment at the People’s Health Clinic and supporting The Hope Alliance.

Terry Moffit, one of the creators of the Park City Follies, read a poem she wrote honoring the award winner.

“This is a woman who sued the state to have ‘GAYSROK’ on her license plate. She’s a Pride Center favorite and the light of her life, is her child Virginia and Jen, their wife. Ask if she’s an activist, she’ll shake her head. But she’ll always speak up when something ought to be said,” Moffit recited. “To her it’s not the money, it’s not what’s in fashion. It’s having the vision, the will and the passion. ‘Writing checks isn’t hard,’ she’ll say with a smile, ‘It’s easy to support what you think is worthwhile.’”

Solomon shied away from the spotlight while accepting her award and gave a brief speech. She said her efforts are at a local level to ensure the impact on the community.

Much like Solomon, Hendrickson was selected as a 2022 Citizen of the Year for his commitment to helping young Parkites.

Hendrickson moved to Park City in 1979. He skied competitively throughout the area for several years before he transitioned to coaching the sport. He developed and coached the Devo program for the then-Park City Ski Team in 1987, an initiative focused on training 9-year-olds and 10-year-olds.

“Looking back, it may have been one of the best decisions the program could have made for everyone involved. Dar redefined the role of coaching young athletes and turned it into an art form that was exciting to watch,” said Bob Marsh, who directed the team’s junior racing program between the mid-1970s and mid-1990s.

Marsh praised Hendrickson’s ability to teach youths the skills they needed to ski, but also lessons they unknowingly learned that would be applicable later in life. As a coach, his basic rules included skiing fast and having fun, taking personal responsibility – which means not letting your parents carry your skis – being kind, believing in yourself and staying positive.

Park City native and two-time Winter Olympic ski racing gold medalist Ted Ligety, a former student of Hendrickson, echoed Marsh’s comments. He said after a winter with Hendrickson, the kids were still kids, but they had a better sense of self.

“In 30 years of racing, I’ve had countless coaches who have made an impact in various ways. But I have more memories of Dar that my friends and I still laugh about today than any other time. I learned more in a year with Dar than in the many years of my professional ski racing career,” Ligety said. “He has been a right of passage for all of us Devos.”

David Jackson/Park Record

Ligety joked that he hopes Hendrickson continues his career for another eight years to ensure that his children receive the same training he experienced in his youth.

In accepting his award, Hendrickson said moving to Park City was the best decision he’s ever made. He recalled how much he enjoyed skiing down the mountain with five kids during the first day of the Devos program and read several letters he received years ago from former students. While some people collect cars, he collects skiers, Hendrickson said.

“I said ‘I love this job. I think this is a job I could do for a while.’ I wasn’t planning for 35 years. And then only eight more? Only eight more,” he said. “The reality is, I do have a way of connecting with kids. I’m probably better with kids than adults … the reality of coaching is we aren’t solving world problems. But we are creating young people who have some gumption in them, some abilities, and they have a future. If you can help change a kid’s future, that’s pretty nice.”

Hendrickson and Solomon will be featured as grand marshals in the Miners Day parade.

The Rotary Club was formed in 1980. The Jack C. Green Volunteer Citizen of the Year Award, named for the former Park City mayor who was in office from 1978 to 1986, was started in 1981. The Linda Singer-Berrett Professional Citizen of the Year Award, named in honor of the club’s first female president and a school principal, was added in 1993.