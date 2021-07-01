Park City safety operation removes trucks from the road

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday conducted an operation targeting truck safety, ordering vehicles to the parking lot at Park City High School for inspection.

Courtesy of Park City Police Department

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday conducted an inspection operation targeting trucks primarily on Kearns Boulevard, finding violations serious enough to remove nearly one-quarter of the vehicles from service.

The police conducted the operation between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The agency’s team of traffic officers conducted the stops and inspections.

The police said 13 trucks were pulled over for visible violations. They were then taken to the parking lot at Park City High School for inspection. The police said four of the 13 trucks were removed from service based on safety violations. Three drivers were ordered off the road for unspecified violations.

According to the Police Department, the inspections found a combined 11 violations serious enough to remove a vehicle from the road. A combined 64 violations less serious in nature were also found, the police said.

The Police Department occasionally conducts inspection operations like the one on Wednesday in a variety of locations. Truck safety has for years been an issue in Park City, particularly in the construction industry. There has been a series of runaway-truck accidents over the years in Park City blamed on brake failures as the vehicles descended steep streets like the Mine Road that connects upper Deer Valley and Old Town.

The police have long said the inspections are designed to reduce the number of unsafe trucks on Park City roads.