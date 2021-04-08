Park City schedules talk about wildfire danger

City Hall is slated to hold an online event addressing the wildfire danger this year. Park City Fire District Chief Paul Hewitt is among the scheduled speakers.

Park Record file photo

City Hall on Tuesday is scheduled to host an online event addressing the wildfire danger in the Park City area this year.

There is early concern about the possibility of fires in the summer after the low snow totals during the winter. There have long been worries that a wildfire in the Park City area could be destructive as well as devastating to the economy.

The event on Tuesday is part of the municipal government’s ongoing Virtual Coffee with Council program. A posting announcing the event notes that “statewide drought conditions and warming temperatures are ushering in an early start to the wildfire season.”

City Hall and Park City Fire District officials are scheduled to speak during the event, including Paul Hewitt, who is the chief of the Fire District.

The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and will be available at: facebook.com/parkcitygovt or on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82584139131.

Questions may be submitted in advance to linda.jager@parkcity.org .