Park City schedules talk about wildfire danger
City Hall on Tuesday is scheduled to host an online event addressing the wildfire danger in the Park City area this year.
There is early concern about the possibility of fires in the summer after the low snow totals during the winter. There have long been worries that a wildfire in the Park City area could be destructive as well as devastating to the economy.
The event on Tuesday is part of the municipal government’s ongoing Virtual Coffee with Council program. A posting announcing the event notes that “statewide drought conditions and warming temperatures are ushering in an early start to the wildfire season.”
City Hall and Park City Fire District officials are scheduled to speak during the event, including Paul Hewitt, who is the chief of the Fire District.
The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and will be available at: facebook.com/parkcitygovt or on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82584139131.
Questions may be submitted in advance to linda.jager@parkcity.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City-area unemployment rate appears stuck at elevated figure
The unemployment rate in Summit County in February stood at 5.5%, even with a slightly downwardly revised number in January. The figure points to a continuing leveling of the rate during a key month of the ski season.