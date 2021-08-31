Park City school confrontation results in assault count in juvenile court

Park City School District.

Park Record file photo

A confrontation at Treasure Mountain Junior High School in late August prompted school administrators to refer the case to law enforcement.

The Park City School District indicated the incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 26. The school described the incident, which was recorded and widely shared online, as a “physical altercation.”

“Unfortunately, a student on our campus today chose to act in ways that significantly disrupted school operations and threatened the safety and order of our school. Swift action was taken by school staff to address the situation and parents of the students involved are in communication with the school,” the School District said. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Inappropriate behaviors that threaten school safety are handled immediately and firmly in accordance with our policies and procedures.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the two boys involved are both 14.

A spokesperson for the state juvenile court system said one boy was referred on a class B misdemeanor count of assault. The juvenile court system as a matter of law does not release charging documents in cases involving misdemeanors. It is a different scenario than district court or justice court in Utah, where charging documents are made public.

Punishment upon a class B misdemeanor conviction generally involves a combination of a fine, a community service requirement, anger-management classes or a similar sort of class and probation for between three and six months, the spokesperson said.

No court dates were scheduled by midday on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

Caleb Fine, the principal at the junior high, posted a video message online addressing the incident. He said a teacher and a staff member were involved within one minute of the incident. The students involved were in the school office within 90 seconds, he said.

“Swift action was taken to address the situation,” he said in the message.

Fine said no students or staffers were injured. He said he could not address consequences for the students.

“Yesterday was not a proud moment for our amazing school. But I am confident that our students will demonstrate the quality of character, their character, through the remainder of this year and this will be a school year to be proud of,” he said.

The School District said the leadership at the junior high “encourages you to talk with your child/children about how they may be feeling and the importance of expressing themselves in appropriate ways at school.” It said there are counselors available.

In an interview, Erin Grady, the president of the Park City Board of Education, said she has chosen not to watch the video of the confrontation. She said the decision is out of respect for the alleged victim’s family.

She said the investigation is continuing and she declined to discuss what she considers to be speculation in the community.

“Seeing any of our children in our district in a bad situation is not a good feeling for any of us,” Grady said, adding that the goal of parents, the community and the School District is to ensure “our kids are safe and healthy.”