Park City set to mark Sept. 11 anniversary with solemn procession, ceremony
Park City on Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a procession of law enforcement and firefighting vehicles followed by a ceremony that is expected to reflect the solemn nature of the day.
The Park City Police Department is teaming with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Park City Fire District.
The event involves a procession starting at 7 a.m. and moving from the Park Avenue police station to City Park. The procession will be made of law enforcement and firefighting vehicles, bagpipers, honor guards and flag bearers. The organizers say the public is welcome to join the procession at any point.
The group will gather outside Miners Hospital for a ceremony slated to start at 7:30 a.m. Representatives of the Police Department, the Fire District and the Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to deliver remarks outside Miners Hospital.
The organizers tapped former Gov. Gary Herbert as the keynote speaker. He served as governor from 2009 until 2021.
The 20th anniversary event on Saturday could attract more interest than some of the previous ceremonies. The most recent one, held on the 18th anniversary in 2019, drew a small crowd to the police station.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Utah wildlife officer kills mountain lion in Park City
A state wildlife officer on Tuesday evening shot and killed a mountain lion in Park City after the animal remained in a lower Deer Valley neighborhood for an extended period and lunged at a police officer, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said.