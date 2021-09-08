Park City set to mark Sept. 11 anniversary with solemn procession, ceremony

Park City Fire District members, from left, Crispin Calvert, Wes Holmes, Steve Jensen and Henry Evans turn to the American flag during a 2019 ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Emergency agencies and others are expected to gather on Saturday in Park City to mark the 20th anniversary.

Park Record file photo

Park City on Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a procession of law enforcement and firefighting vehicles followed by a ceremony that is expected to reflect the solemn nature of the day.

The Park City Police Department is teaming with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Park City Fire District.

The event involves a procession starting at 7 a.m. and moving from the Park Avenue police station to City Park. The procession will be made of law enforcement and firefighting vehicles, bagpipers, honor guards and flag bearers. The organizers say the public is welcome to join the procession at any point.

The group will gather outside Miners Hospital for a ceremony slated to start at 7:30 a.m. Representatives of the Police Department, the Fire District and the Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to deliver remarks outside Miners Hospital.

The organizers tapped former Gov. Gary Herbert as the keynote speaker. He served as governor from 2009 until 2021.

The 20th anniversary event on Saturday could attract more interest than some of the previous ceremonies. The most recent one, held on the 18th anniversary in 2019, drew a small crowd to the police station.