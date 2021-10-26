Park City sets date for a celebration marking 20th anniversary of 2002 Winter Olympics

The crowds during the 2002 Winter Olympics gathered in the Main Street core, which was turned into a pedestrian-only celebration zone. Park City officials have indicated an event marking the 20th anniversary of the Games is planned in February.

Park Record file photo

As the Winter Olympic flame burns in Beijing on Feb. 12, Park City on that day will bask in the warm glow of a past Games.

City Hall officials have indicated a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics is slated for Feb. 12, a Saturday. The date is tentative and few details are available.

Staffers in a submittal to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council earlier in October indicated the event will be designed to mark the Games of 2002, the present Olympics and the future ones. The submittal said there will be a series of unspecified festivities in Park City. Possible locations and the scope of the events had not been finalized by the time the submittal was drafted.

It has long been expected that the community would mark the 20th anniversary of the Games and the Paralympics held in Utah in 2002 in some fashion, but there has been little chatter about the details. The state of the spread of the novel coronavirus as the date nears will almost certainly influence the nature of the event.

The Feb. 12 date puts the event during the time period of the Games of 2002, which ran from Feb. 8 until Feb. 24. It also coincides with the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, which are slated to run from Feb. 4 until Feb. 20. The Winter Olympic period is usually especially energetic in Park City as the community roots for athletes with local ties, recalls the Games of 2002 and celebrates a culture of winter sports. The national teams in the various disciplines will not be named until later, but Park City-bred or Park City-based athletes typically win spots during each Games.

The event will also unfold as Salt Lake City and the wider Olympic region pursues a second Winter Olympics, possibly as early as the 2030 Games. It is not clear how far the International Olympic Committee selection process for the Games of 2030 will have advanced by then, but there is an expectation there could be movement of some sort by the time the Games in Beijing open.

The Park City area hosted upward of 50% of the competitions during the Olympics in 2002. Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park were major competition venues while Main Street was one of the Games’ prime celebration zones. Soldier Hollow in neighboring Wasatch County was another key athletic venue. The blueprints for a bid for a future Olympics in the state envision the Park City area having a similarly important role.

The Olympics remain a point of community pride among those who were living in Park City during that era. The Games largely were staged as designed logistically and American athletes enjoyed successes on the snow and on the ice, including medal-winning performances in competitions held locally.

Park City in 2012 marked the 10-year anniversary of the Games with an event on lower Main Street that included Olympians, a display of Olympic pin collections and highlights of the Games of 2002 shown on a large video board. The mascots from the Olympics in 2002 made an appearance as well.