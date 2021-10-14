Park City snowstorm causes widespread tree damage

The midweek snowstorm caused widespread damage to trees in Park City, including along Park Avenue, shown on Wednesday. City Hall started a chipping operation shortly after the storm hit.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The early season snowstorm, hitting Park City midweek and at a time when many leaves had not yet fallen, caused widespread damage to trees with the snow weighing down and then snapping branches.

The damage was visible in many locations inside Park City. In some cases, the branches were broken by Wednesday afternoon and in other instances branches were badly bent. There were issues with trees on public and private property.

Troy Dayley, the public works director, said it is unusual for Park City to suffer so much damage from a snowstorm in the fall. The damage to trees more often occurs during spring storms, at a time when the leaves have started to grow, he said.

“Once every 10 years we’ll get something around this,” he said, adding, “I can’t recall it being this bad in the fall.”

He said municipal crews by late in the afternoon had collected lots of branches from roads and other rights of way.

City Hall on Wednesday indicated it will provide complimentary chipping services for residential addresses in Park City that suffered tree damage. Someone must bring branches to the parking lot at the base of PC Hill, the location of the annual Christmas tree drop-off.

The municipal government will use the mulch from the chipping.

Dayley predicts there will be “quite a bit” of material brought to the chipping location.

The chipping started on Wednesday and is scheduled to last until Oct. 30.

Call the Public Works Department at 615-5328 for more information.