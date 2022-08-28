Park City, Summit County leaders discuss affordable housing with HUD officials

Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden, right, meets with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Dominique Jackson, center, on Thursday. Jackson toured several affordable housing sites in Park City, including Woodside Park Phase 1, shown.

David Jackson/Park Record

Park City and Summit County leaders met with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Dominique Jackson on Thursday for a closed-door roundtable discussion about affordable housing in the area.

Among the participants were Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Summit County Councilor Malena Stevens, Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden, as well as representatives from nonprofits and the community. The meeting was part of HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge’s Our Way Home initiative. The program allows stakeholders to share their challenges and brainstorm solutions with HUD officials, who, in turn, share what they’ve learned from other communities facing similar issues.

As regional administrator of the Rocky Mountain Western area, which includes Utah, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, Jackson works with many mountain towns struggling with the same complexities. She previously served in the Colorado House of Representatives.

“One of the things that I heard most often in the Legislature, being in Colorado, was about challenges in finding housing in resort communities,” she said in an interview following the roundtable. “When I worked in the Legislature, this was just an issue that I heard a great deal about and that I heard a lot of creative solutions in ways in which to solve. Our Way Home is an opportunity for people to gather and to share best practices, crowdsource in a way, ideas.”

Jackson said the trip to Park City was inspired by that desire to learn. Worel said she jumped at the chance to have an honest discussion with HUD officials about what local leaders are doing to address affordable housing, while also engaging with members of the workforce to hear what still needs to be done.

For example, Worel talked about the city’s goal of providing a certain number of units with a 60% of area median income (AMI) limit, which prevents someone who earns more than $56,160 annually from living there. But during the meeting, officials heard from business owners who said many workers need closer to a 25% to 50% AMI limit.

Both Jackson and Worel agreed one of the biggest takeaways was the technical challenges, such as financing, that nonprofits and developers face in creating income restricted residences. There’s also a need to change the public’s perception of affordable housing.

“The fact of the matter is I didn’t hear any particular problem that was anything new, that’s different in any other community,” Jackson said. “But the one big gaping problem that people have to work through, that is the essence and the big wall, is [Not In My Backyard-ism].”

Worel agreed.

“I think we do need to work on that. I think that it’s alive and well in Park City. I think people have this perception about what affordable housing is and what it looks like. I think sometimes if people have come from larger cities, like I have, you envision housing projects and things like that. And that’s not at all what we’re talking about,” she said.

City, county, state and federal leaders are tasked with helping the public understand what they’re talking about when they say affordable housing. Many people don’t realize the tenants can include the individuals who serve them at their favorite restaurant, who educate their children or who act to save the lives of others, according to Jackson. She said the people who help make the community more vibrant deserve to live where they work regardless of their income.

“That’s half the battle in creating housing,” Jackson said.

City Hall and the County Courthouse have taken innovative approaches to address workforce and affordable housing through options such as accessory dwelling units, which can be a standalone structure or incorporated within or added to a single-family residence to provide additional living space. Other examples are the workforce housing project at Canyons Village, which was secured through a development agreement, and inclusionary zoning, which requires developments to set aside a certain number of income restricted units.

Jackson also toured several sites, including Woodside Park Phase 1, a City Hall project that utilizes a deed restriction to require affordable housing.

Stevens said outreach is a top priority as leaders want to change the negative mindset surrounding affordable housing and gain community support. If the problem isn’t addressed soon, she said, it could lead to more challenges such as expired deed restrictions that could reduce the existing affordable housing stock or increased traffic coming from outside of the Park City area as more workers commute.

“I fear that if we don’t address this issue over the next few years, we’re going to see some additional negative impacts, so I’m interested in how we can further these conversations whether it’s with HUD, or the state, absolutely with our nonprofit, public and private partners to look at how we can, authentic to our community culture, address these issues,” Stevens said.

Other participants said they left the meeting feeling more committed to tackling the issue and look forward to new partnerships that will be developed through ongoing conversations.

“I’m impressed with the level of collaboration. There really is a lot of collaboration and thoughtfulness. People walked away from this roundtable hungry for even more ideas; grateful for the concept of Our Way Home,” Jackson said. “There was excitement in the room. I walked away feeling very encouraged.”