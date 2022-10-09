Park City, Summit County officially adopt Sustainable Tourism Plan

Park City Council and Summit County Council met on Sept. 27, which also happened to be World Tourism Day, for a joint meeting in which they adopted the Park City Chamber/Bureau’s Sustainable Tourism Plan. The long-range initiative strives to balance environmental stewardship and the growing tourism economy.

Park Record file photo

Environmental stewardship has long been a focus for Parkites and with broader Summit County gaining recognition for its year-round beauty, local leaders are striving to find the balance between small-town life and the growing tourism industry.

Park City Council and Summit County Council met on Sept. 27, which also happened to be World Tourism Day, for a joint meeting in which they adopted the Park City Chamber/Bureau’s Sustainable Tourism Plan. County officials on Wednesday also made a formal proclamation in support of the initiative, which was developed through community collaboration in the spring.

The long-range plan, which is for both the city and county, intends “to create a future where community and environmental needs are considered with the same weight as economic benefits, resulting in a thriving and welcoming community,” according to a staff report.

“This is an exceptional piece of work targeted right at where we need to make improvements,” County Councilor Doug Clyde said.

The Chamber/Bureau facilitated the process to create the plan. This included an assessment of the community by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, a body tasked with establishing standards for sustainable travel and tourism, engaging with stakeholders through surveys and interviews, and establishing a Stewardship Council.

Staffers identified key principles and objectives they hoped to accomplish with the Sustainable Tourism Plan, including valuing and respecting the health of the local environment and natural resources; fostering local spirit, values and a sense of place and well-being for the community, its residents, employers, employees and visitors; ensuring the benefits of the visitor economy are shared equitably; enabling the county’s tourism industry to lead by example, promoting the benefits of tourism while mitigating its impacts; and being bold, creative and action-focused while supporting transparency and measurable outcomes.

Objectives of the Sustainable Tourism Plan include cultivating local pride and respect for Park City and Summit County; implementing sustainable policies and initiatives connected to transportation, housing, water and energy; protecting the natural environment to enable sustainable outdoor recreation; and ensuring the long-term resilience of the Park City and Summit County economy. The Chamber/Bureau also wants to promote sustainable tourism through messaging and programming as well as by fostering the development and management of the county’s art and cultural tourism assets.

Achieving the goals of the plan is the responsibility of the entire community, county officials said on Wednesday. According to the staff report, while the Chamber/Bureau “continues to successfully promote Park City as a resort destination, the Sustainable Tourism Plan will also ensure the inclusion of community members to manage our cultural and natural assets where everyone — including visitors — contributes to achieving balance.”

“This is a community-wide plan. This is not a Chamber of Commerce plan. Much of what you see in terms of the initiatives and objectives are not our sole responsibility. Some of them are yours. Some of them are the city’s and others are just nonprofits,” Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The County Council praised the “thoughtful process” involved in developing the plan, which they anticipate will be a helpful educational tool. They appreciated staffers’ work to consider how visitors and residents impact traffic, wetlands, wildlife interactions and more.