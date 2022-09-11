Park City, Summit County readies Winter Olympic bid listening tour

Park City and Summit County leaders will embark on a listening tour starting next week to hear from residents about the potential opportunities and obstacles that come with hosting a Winter Olympics in 2030 or 2034.

Representatives from City Hall and the County Courthouse are partnering with Mountain Mediation Center for a community conversation and listening series about Utah’s Olympic bid. People will be able to voice their opinions about how a future Games would impact Summit County through facilitated small group discussions.

“Whether it’s 2030 or 2034 – or no bid at all – these conversations are really critical and useful in addressing the issues [traffic, affordable housing and growth] we need to improve,” Summit County Councilor Malena Stevens said.

Stevens serves on the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games with Park City Mayor Nann Worel. She said the conversation series will help the community revisit the experiences of the 2002 Winter Olympics and what they want the future legacy to be. The community “didn’t have a seat at the table” during the 2002 bid, she said, but now it does.

There are six bilingual events scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. throughout September and October, with the first one set for Tuesday at the Kamas Library. There is a virtual conversation scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 via Zoom and other in-person events on Sept. 22 at the Kimball Junction branch of the Summit County Library, Sept. 28 at the Christian Center of Park City, Sept. 29 at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville and Oct. 6 at the Park City Library.

Mountain Mediation collaborated with City Hall and the County Courthouse to create surveys and questionnaires for participants. The information will be compiled anonymously and presented to elected officials, who will then use it to brainstorm future outreach ideas. Stevens is excited to hear the community’s input early in the process to get a sense of what is needed.

Outreach efforts were initially slated for June, but city and county leaders opted to wait until the end of summer to ensure residents who may have been away from the community are present.

Worel previously said she hopes the conversations will provide new perspectives on the issue, which is a dynamic one. Worel hasn’t disclosed her opinion about whether the state should host an Olympics in 2030 or 2034, saying she wants to wait for the community’s input.

Earlier this year, International Olympic Committee officials indicated the 2030 award could come at the IOC session scheduled next May in Mumbai, India. However, the announcement is now expected to come in the fall of 2023. International Olympic officials on Thursday postponed the meeting until September or October due to issues with the Indian board.

Olympic officials maintain the new, less-intensive bidding process is flexible and allows conversations to occur naturally, at the right time.

A report from the IOC found that the Olympic facilities from the Games in 2002 are all still in use, which could give the state an advantage in being chosen as a host. An IOC technical team visited the area in May to tour facilities and meet with local leaders.

Vancouver, Canada – another site seeking the Games in 2030 – was the only other former Olympic city that still uses 100% of the venues. The report is the first time the IOC has completed an inventory of venue use dating back to 1896, when the first modern Olympics Games were held. Overall, 87% of complex venues, such as stadiums, swimming pools and ice hockey arenas, are still active.

Space for the community conversation series is limited. Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP at https://bit.ly/3RFIxf7 to secure a spot.