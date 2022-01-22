Park City survey about Rail Trail asks about connections to Jordanelle, Quinn’s Junction
Park City is conducting an online survey about the future of the Rail Trail.
The survey is part of the municipal government’s efforts to gather opinions about the popular route as City Hall continues discussions about the possibility of the municipal government managing and maintaining an extended section of the Rail Trail.
Some of the questions in the survey include:
• whether there are connections to or from the Rail Trail that someone would like created, such as to or from Quinn’s Junction, the area of the Jordanelle Reservoir or Park City Heights.
• the common destinations of Rail Trail users. Options include shopping for groceries, schools, offices or workplaces, the person’s residence, restaurants, retailers and other trails.
• the location where someone is likely to enter the Rail Trail, with options including streets like Bonanza Drive or places like Round Valley and Park City Heights.
• the transportation mode someone picks while using the Rail Trail, with options including walking, jogging or running, riding a road bike, riding a mountain bike, riding an e-bike or cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. A wheelchair is another of the survey options.
• the transportation mode of accessing the Rail Trail, such as walking, bicycling or driving.
The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/railtrail with a Feb. 14 scheduled closing date.
