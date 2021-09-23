Park City suspicious-person report involves cowboy on Main Street, but police do not end up lassoing man

The Park City Police Department in mid-September received what was classified as a suspicious-person report about a cowboy on Main Street, but the agency did not end up lassoing the man.

The police received the report at 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 13. The person who contacted the police described a man wearing a black cowboy hat, cowboy boots, jeans and a gray shirt with lettering in white. The man was walking up Main Street, the police were told.

An officer who responded to the report found the man, who told the police he was “just walking” on Main Street “checking out the sights,” according to a summary of the case written by the officer and provided to The Park Record by the Police Department.

The officer said he did not observe the man “acting in a suspicious manner and nothing I observed (led) me to believe that he was up to anything suspicious or gave me a reason to detain him further.” The officer added the person smelled of alcohol, “but he did not appear intoxicated or a danger to himself or others.”

The man was allowed to continue on without further police action.

The police did not provide details about the person who contacted the department.

There are occasionally people seen on Main Street wearing cowboy regalia alongside those dressed in outdoor sports attire or other outfits more popular in mountain resorts. Park City is situated close to ranches and dairy farms, including those on the East Side of Summit County, providing authenticity to some who wear the regalia in the community.