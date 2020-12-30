Park City traffic accident claims one life

A person died in a traffic accident on the Mine Road on Wednesday morning, the authorities said, but details were not immediately available.

The Park City Police Department said in an online posting the accident involved a fatality. Neither the police nor the Utah Highway Patrol released information about the person.

The accident was reported at 7:29 a.m. The Utah Highway Patrol said the accident involved two vehicles. One is a sedan and the other is a truck of some sort, the agency said.

Two other people suffered injuries. The Utah Highway Patrol described the injuries to the others as being minor.

The Police Department said the Mine Road was expected to be closed in both directions for up to four hours.

The Mine Road is part of the state highway system and signed as S.R. 224. The section of road links Old Town and upper Deer Valley. It is an especially steep stretch, and there has been a series of traffic accidents over the years involving brake failures as trucks descend the road.