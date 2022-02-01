Park City traffic, parking issues mount: an ‘old dusty white’ Jeep blocks in 50 vehicles

The Park City Police Department last week and over the weekend stopped numerous drivers for traffic violations, including speeding, as the community drew crowds.

There was also a crush of parking problems.

The cases resembled those that are usually logged during busy times. Park City appeared to be crowded even with the Sundance Film Festival underway online instead of as an in-person event.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 11:52 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver suspected of speeding at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way. The officer requested the driver “comply with the speed limits in Park City,” the police said.

• on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 5:12 p.m., a suspected speeding case was reported at the intersection of Solamere Drive and Telemark Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2:04 a.m., a police officer pulled over a driver who, according to the department, did not obey a stoplight on Kearns Boulevard. The driver told the police “he was trying to make the yellow light,” but the officer responded by saying “that was not a good idea.” Public police logs did not indicate whether the driver received a warning or a citation.

• on Saturday, Jan. 29 at at 1:41 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 248 after observing the vehicle pass illegally, apparently by using a left-turn lane.

• on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 10:42 p.m., the police received a report of a driver traveling at between 60 mph and 70 mph in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. Public police logs also described the person as driving in a reckless manner.

The police also reported hit-and-run accidents outside the Park City Library and on streets like Snow Creek Drive. Suspected drunken drivers were stopped on Bonanza Drive and at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue.

In one of the parking complaints, meanwhile, the police received a report of a vehicle that was left in a Lowell Avenue location where it blocked other drivers from leaving a parking lot. The police logged the case at 12:27 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

Public police logs indicated the vehicle was an “old dusty white” Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep “blocked off a whole row in the parking lot, so 50 cars can’t get out,” the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs whether the management of the parking lot or drivers who could not leave contacted the department.

Other parking cases included:

• on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:18 p.m., a police officer warned a driver against parking in a crosswalk. The vehicle was on Main Street and the owner returned as the officer was preparing a violation notice.

• on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10:40 p.m., someone on Woodside Avenue reported a vehicle was left in a spot that was designated for the caller’s address. The person who contacted the police “has nowhere to park,” the department was told.

• on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 1:54 p.m., two sport utility vehicles were reportedly left in locations where they blocked access to garages on Lowell Avenue.